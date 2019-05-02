Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian forward Pocock's spell on the sidelines extended

SYDNEY

Australia loose forward David Pocock will remain stuck on the sidelines for at least another week as he recovers from a calf injury, ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

The 31-year-old openside flanker has played only three Super Rugby matches this season and will miss his seventh successive game when the Brumbies meet the Auckland Blues in the Australian capital on Saturday.

"He's pushing hard and wants to make a contribution on field and it's been a disappointing few weeks for him," McKellar told reporters in Canberra.

"We've made progress but he's just not right so he's another week or two away. There is light at the end of the tunnel but I can't give you an exact date.

"Hopefully we'll see him in Brumbies colours sooner rather than later."

Pocock, who has been plagued by injury since returning from a year's sabbatical last season, is one of Australia's only world class players and Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will be keen for him to be fully fit for this year's World Cup campaign in Japan.

