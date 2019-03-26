Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Relief for Bulls, Boks as Vermeulen cleared to face Sharks

0 Comments
PRETORIA

Influential number eight Duane Vermeulen has been cleared to play for the Bulls in their South African Super Rugby derby against the Sharks on Saturday, news which will also please Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Vermeulen limped off during the first half of last weekend’s humiliating 56-20 home defeat to the Waikato Chiefs, and there had been fears he could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

However, Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Tuesday Vermeulen would be available to play against the Sharks.

"Duane left the field with a badly twisted knee in the first half, but it is looking much better. He will start training with the squad and be available for selection," Rossouw said in a statement.

That will be welcome news for Erasmus, with Vermeulen a key figure in his plans for the Rugby World Cup in Japan later in the year.

South Africa have already endured serious injuries to number eight Warren Whiteley (pectoral muscle) and lock Lood de Jager (shoulder) earlier in the Super Rugby season, with the latter likely to miss the rest of the competition.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Sell Property in Japan

Mar 30th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Live

Cherry Blossom Season has Officially Started in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Perfect for the ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Festivals

Tendo City’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess) and Sakura Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo