Rugby Australia probes Latu drink-driving report

Rugby Australia on Saturday said their "integrity unit" were investigating a local media report that Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu was charged with drink driving in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported that Latu was discovered sleeping in his vehicle in the east of the city and when tested returned an alcohol reading of 0.135 - a mid-range offense under New South Wales laws.

"Rugby Australia and New South Wales Rugby Union have been made aware today by the Daily Telegraph of an incident involving Wallabies and Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu," read a statement.

"Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit is working with the New South Wales Rugby Union to ascertain all of the facts."

Tonga-born Latu, who has played 12 tests for Australia and was in action for the Waratahs in Brisbane on Saturday night, recently returned from a six-week suspension for a reckless challenge in Super Rugby.

The report came a day after Rugby Australia and the Waratahs terminated the contract of fullback Israel Folau for a social media post that said gay people were destined for hell.

