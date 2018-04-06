Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England winger Solomona gets four-week ban over alleged 'homophobic slur'

0 Comments
LONDON

England and Sale Sharks winger Denny Solomona has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of verbally abusing Worcester Warriors flyhalf Jamie Shillcock, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

Referee Andrew Jackson's microphone picked up Shillcock complaining that he had twice been the target of an alleged "homophobic slur" made by Solomona during Sale's 58-25 Premiership win over Worcester last month.

Solomona, 24, contested the charge but was found guilty by the RFU's independent panel.

"The panel found that the player used language that was verbally abusive on more than one occasion in quick succession," panel chair Samantha Hillas said in a statement.

"The comments were offensive and have no place on the rugby field. However, the Panel accepted that they were said in the heat of the moment rather than premeditated.

"For these reasons, the panel deemed it was a low end entry point which carries a six week suspension as a starting point. The player did not accept the charge but all other mitigating features were present. The panel therefore reduced the sanction to four weeks."

Solomona is banned until May 8, which means he will not play again this season unless Sale reach the Premiership playoffs.

France centre Mathieu Bastareaud was suspended for three weeks in January for making homophobic comments in a Champions Cup match for Toulon, and went on to miss the start of the Six Nations campaign.

The sport's other major incident involving homophobic slur saw New South Wales Waratahs forward Jacques Potgieter handed a fine of A$20,000 ($15,342) for calling ACT Brumbies players "faggots" in a Super Rugby match in March 2015.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Abiko Kannon-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo