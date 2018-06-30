Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland's Swinson out for up to six months with leg injury

GLASGOW

Tim Swinson is to miss Scotland's autumn internationals after the Glasgow Warriors lock was ruled out of action for around six months with a leg injury.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during Scotland's 44-15 win over Argentina, which completed their tour of the Americas last weekend, the Warriors said in a statement.

Swinson, capped 37 times, has undergone surgery and would now miss the first half of next season, it said.

Scotland are already without injured captain John Barclay for tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina in November.

