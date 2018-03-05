Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Scotland boosted by injury returns

EDINBURGH

Scotland have been bolstered by the inclusion of 10 new players into an expanded squad for their Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin this weekend, Scottish Rugby said on Monday.

Former British and Irish Lions lock Richie Gray is off the injury list in a major boost to Scottish hopes of success in Dublin along with hooker Fraser Brown, props Zander Fagerson and Darryl Marfo and centre Alex Dunbar.

They all missed Scotland's opening three games of the championship, which have brought victories over France and England at home after defeat in Wales.

Coach Gregor Townsend has also called up loose forward John Hardie, who was suspended last year for alleged cocaine use, and uncapped 22-year-old scrumhalf George Horne, whose has scored 10 tries in 14 games for Glasgow Warriors this season.

Injuries rule out winger Tim Visser and flanker Rob Harley.

The size of the squad has increased from 36 to 40 players for the last two games. After Saturday's clash in Dublin, Scotland complete the championship in Rome against Italy on March 17.

