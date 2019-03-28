Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Scottish Rugby take minority stake in new U.S. team

EDINBURGH

Scottish Rugby will have a shareholding in newly-formed Washington-based Major League Rugby (MLR) side Old Glory DC, the union announced on Thursday.

Scottish Rugby will provide a combination of "financial and rugby support", and its Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay will sit on the franchise board, a statement said.

MLR was launched in 2018 and currently has nine teams, but that will be expanded to 12 for 2020, when Old Glory DC will enter the competition along with sides from Boston and Atlanta.

"The US market has long been a strategic target for us and the potential and passion for rugby will undoubtedly grow in the years to come," McKay said.

"It is important we are creative and develop opportunities beyond our own borders and we are very much looking forward to growing our relationship with the team in Washington in the years to come."

