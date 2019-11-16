Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Sexton returns as Ireland look to pick up the pieces

0 Comments
By Padraic Halpin
KOBE

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton will return to captain the Ireland team against Russia in Kobe on Thursday as coach Joe Schmidt made 11 changes in his bid to pick up the pieces following the shock World Cup defeat to Japan.

Sexton was not risked on Saturday in an otherwise near full strength side because of the minor thigh strain picked up in opening bonus point win over Scotland but said he felt good and ready to go having kicked in the last two days of training.

Ireland will qualify for the last eight with bonus-point wins over Russia and Samoa, and could still top Pool A and secure a potentially less difficult quarter-final if Japan slip up in their remaining two games.

"We've got some guys who have been very, very keen to be involved," Schmidt told a news conference after naming eight players who will start their first game of the tournament. "We do need to make sure everyone is ready. It is pretty tough with the six-day turnaround and the five-day turnaround, there's always going to be a bit of attrition so we're looking to freshen it up."

As the only starter to have played all 160 minutes so far, fielding centre Garry Ringrose again was a risk, admitted Schmidt but he felt with Robbie Henshaw on the cusp of returning from injury, Chris Farrell out with a concussion and Ringrose feeling great, it was a calculated one.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony is the sole forward retained in a pack that got outmuscled in the 19-12 loss with Jordi Murphy one of only two non-Munster players among the eight having flown out to Japan on Sunday to replace the injured Jack Conan.

Ireland will chase a bonus-point win in the same sticky and humid conditions under the roof at the Kobe Misaki Stadium that led to so many handling errors in Scotland's Pool A win over Samoa on Monday.

Sexton said the team also got some second hand insight from England flyhalf Owen Farrell - via his father, Ireland defense coach Andy - on how they coped with the Kobe conditions and that Ireland would have to play smart and not run everything.

The Leinster captain added that it would be a massive honor to lead his country out onto the field for the first time in his 86th cap.

"It's something I've thought about since I was a kid, it's something that I've made a lot of decisions around trying to get there one day. It's taken a while but it's worth the wait," Sexton said. "I want to be captain now of a good performance and a good win in a World Cup game. Nothing's changed."

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Luke McGrath, 8-Jordi Murphy, 7-Peter O'Mahony, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 5-Jean Kleyn, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-John Ryan, 2-Niall Scannell, 1-Dave Kilcoyne

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Andrew Porter, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-CJ Stander 21-Joey Carbery, 22-Jack Carty, 22-Jordan Larmour

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Study Japanese With a Two Week Autumn Program in Stunning Akita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Chilling Halloween Drinks In Tokyo To Get You In A Spooky Mood

Savvy Tokyo