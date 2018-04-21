Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Sharks keep playoff hopes alive with win over Stormers

0 Comments
DURBAN

Burly prop Thomas du Toit crashed over for a late try as the Sharks claimed a crucial 24-17 victory over the Stormers in a South African Super Rugby derby at King’s Park on Saturday.

The match was full of errors from both sides, but sprung to life in the second half as the Sharks kept their playoff hopes alive and inflicted a sixth defeat of the season on the ailing Stormers.

Brilliant centre Lukhanyo Am and flanker Jean-Luc du Preez also crossed the tryline for the home team, who move to 18 points in the South African conference, 12 behind runaway leaders the Lions, with both sides having played nine matches.

The Stormers scored their tries through wing Raymond Rhule and hooker Ramone Samuels, and were always in the game as they led 7-3 at halftime.

"We were a lot more clinical with the ball in hand and held onto it when we had to," Sharks captain Ruan Botha said at the post-match presentation.

"We have a bye now, so we can have some time off and come back fresh to face the Highlanders."

The first half was reduced to a kicking contest as both teams looked for territory rather than keeping the ball in hand, and it took until two minutes before halftime for the first real piece of enterprising play.

Stormers flanker Siya Kolisi was set free on the left wing and he showed great pace and awareness to time his inside pass perfectly for Rhule to cruise over the line.

The Sharks looked to be much more positive in the second period and were immediately rewarded as Am's chip over the Stormers defence was perfect for wing Makazole Mapimpi, who was hauled down just short of the line, but his no-look pass was collected on the stretch by Am to complete a move he had started.

The Cape Town-based side hit the front again with a try in the corner from Samuels, but were reduced to 14 players when scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage was sent to the sin-bin after a deliberate knock-down on the hour-mark.

The Sharks made them pay as Robert du Preez created an opportunity for his brother Jean-Luc, who crossed under the posts to level the scores, before Du Toit crashed over for the winning score 10 minutes from the end.

"We didn't take our opportunities, despite the fact we created a lot," Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said.

"We are still confident (of making the playoffs). It's going to be a tough road for us, we need to go back home and win our next three games."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo