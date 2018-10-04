Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England's Simmonds faces World Cup worry after major knee injury

0 Comments
LONDON

England backrower Sam Simmonds will be sidelined for the next six to nine months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, casting doubt over his chances of playing at next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The number eight could return for the last few weeks of the season but will miss the upcoming November internationals and the Six Nations, which starts in February, his club said.

"We'd like to hope we can maybe see him before the end of the season but it's going to be touch and go," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said. "Obviously he is upset. He was looking forward to having a big season."

Simmonds, 23, has scored five tries this season to help Exeter win all five of their Premiership matches so far. They are in second place, a point behind Saracens.

Next year's Rugby World Cup starts on Sept 20.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tokyo National Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Travel

This Bud’s for You: Tap into Japan’s Craft Beer Scene

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Cities

Matsushiro

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Truly Scary Japanese Horror Anime to Set the Mood for Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sport Day

Savvy Tokyo