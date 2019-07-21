Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Skipper Kolisi out of Rugby Championship as Boks head to New Zealand

CAPE TOWN

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will take no part in this year's Rugby Championship after he was left out of the squad for the Springboks' remaining matches away in New Zealand and Argentina.

Loose-forward Kolisi is recovering from a knee injury sustained for the Stormers in Super Rugby in May, with his priority now to be ready for the Boks' opening game of the Rugby World Cup in Japan against New Zealand on Sept 21.

The Boks announced a 36-man tour party for both games, with the team to camp in New Zealand after Saturday's clash in Wellington, and then head to Argentina for their final game of this year's competition in Salta on Aug. 10.

Loose forward Marco van Staden and utility back Dillyn Leyds were released to their franchises in other changes from the squad that defeated Australia 35-17 in their championship opener at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus sent 14 players to New Zealand on Thursday, before the Wallabies test, with a further eight leaving on Saturday evening.

He will have 22 players in camp for his first training session on Monday, with the remainder to arrive in the week.

Four players - prop Lizo Gqoboka, fullback Warrick Gelant, lock Marvin Orie and centre Andre Esterhuizen - will arrive in New Zealand later in the week and are, therefore, not likely to be in contention for selection against the world champions.

Squad:

Forwards (21): Schalk Brits, Marcell Coetzee, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Francois Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira, Franco Mostert, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen

Backs (15): Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Willie le Roux, Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

