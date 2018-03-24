Sonny Bill out for up to eight weeks with broken wrist

rugby union

All Blacks and Auckland Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks after he broke his wrist in the 37-20 loss to the Stormers last week.

The twice World Cup winner posted a photograph on his Twitter page on Saturday with his left forearm and hand encased in a plaster cast.

The Blues told local media Williams would be out for between six and eight weeks. The team were not immediately available to confirm the reports.

The 32-year-old could return in time for the clash against the defending champion Canterbury Crusaders on May 19, two weeks before the All Blacks play their first match in their three-test series against France in Auckland.

The Blues, who have a bye this week, play South Africa's Sharks next Saturday at Eden Park.

