South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe scores his team's first try against Japan in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday night. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
rugby world cup 2019

South Africa crush Japan 41-7 in final World Cup warm-up

KUMAGAYA

A hat-trick of tries from Makazole Mapimpi led South Africa to a comfortable 41-7 victory over Japan on Friday in their final World Cup warm-up match, laying down a tournament marker and gaining revenge for defeat four years ago.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe opened the scoring with a neat finish on seven minutes, before Mapimpi ran in two easy tries from the other flank as the Springboks built a 22-0 lead at halftime in Kumagaya.

Further tries from Mapimpi and Kolbe either side of Kotaro Matsushima's consolation and a final flourish from Herschel Jantjies secured victory for South Africa and helped erase the memory of Japan’s famous win at the 2015 World Cup.

Japan must look for improvement in their World Cup opener against Russia on Sept 20 before South Africa begin their campaign against reigning champions New Zealand a day later.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

