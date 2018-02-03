Springbok coach Coetzee sacked

rugby union

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee has been sacked after a tumultuous two years in charge of the Springboks, South African Rugby announced on Friday.

His departure came just days after the leaking of an explosive letter in which Coetzee accused South African Rugby of setting him up to fail.

"First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks," said Jurie Roux, the chief executive officer of SA Rugby.

"We'd like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and wish him every success in his next role."

A new coach will be named later this month and is expected to be Rassie Erasmus, recently appointed as SA Rugby's director of rugby.

