Sunwolves win Super Rugby thriller in Singapore

rugby union

The Sunwolves scored four second-half tries to earn their third win of the Super Rugby season on Saturday, beating the Bulls 42-37.

Hayden Parker scored a try and kicked six conversions as the Sunwolves spread the ball around, literally and figuratively with six tries. Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco came on in the 60th minute and gave the "home team" at Singapore National Stadium the lead for good with a 75th-minute try. The Sunwolves then hung on to the ball in clinical fashion.

Japan's Super Rugby franchise stunned the Pretoria-based Bulls with a high-energy start that saw Hayden Parker go over in the second minute after a turnover and two sharp offloads. Some clever touches sprung Keisuke Uchida down the right side in the 19th minute, with Hayden Parker adding the extras to both.

But a series of mistakes in their own territory by the Sunwolves handed the Bulls three tries. Jesse Kriel charged down a kick in front of the Sunwolves try line and scored in the 23rd minute. Five minutes later, he grabbed an errant pass for another opportunistic try.

With captain Willie Britz in the sin bin, some superb defending kept the Bulls from running up the score. But that was wasted as Handre Pollard, who converted both of Kriel's tries, ran nearly untouched through the Sunwolves' defense. His conversion made it 21-14 at the half. Pollard finished with 22 points from his try, three penalties and four conversions.

"The mistakes were our own errors and they scored off them, credit to them, but we had to focus on the job at hand, what we had to do next and the boys stuck to it for 80 minutes," said Michael Little, who had a try to his name and played a huge hand in the Sunwolves' first two.

Gerhard van den Heever and Britz also crossed for the Sunwolves, whose win was their first in Singapore.

© KYODO