Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Sunwolves win Super Rugby thriller in Singapore

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

The Sunwolves scored four second-half tries to earn their third win of the Super Rugby season on Saturday, beating the Bulls 42-37.

Hayden Parker scored a try and kicked six conversions as the Sunwolves spread the ball around, literally and figuratively with six tries. Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco came on in the 60th minute and gave the "home team" at Singapore National Stadium the lead for good with a 75th-minute try. The Sunwolves then hung on to the ball in clinical fashion.

Japan's Super Rugby franchise stunned the Pretoria-based Bulls with a high-energy start that saw Hayden Parker go over in the second minute after a turnover and two sharp offloads. Some clever touches sprung Keisuke Uchida down the right side in the 19th minute, with Hayden Parker adding the extras to both.

But a series of mistakes in their own territory by the Sunwolves handed the Bulls three tries. Jesse Kriel charged down a kick in front of the Sunwolves try line and scored in the 23rd minute. Five minutes later, he grabbed an errant pass for another opportunistic try.

With captain Willie Britz in the sin bin, some superb defending kept the Bulls from running up the score. But that was wasted as Handre Pollard, who converted both of Kriel's tries, ran nearly untouched through the Sunwolves' defense. His conversion made it 21-14 at the half. Pollard finished with 22 points from his try, three penalties and four conversions.

"The mistakes were our own errors and they scored off them, credit to them, but we had to focus on the job at hand, what we had to do next and the boys stuck to it for 80 minutes," said Michael Little, who had a try to his name and played a huge hand in the Sunwolves' first two.

Gerhard van den Heever and Britz also crossed for the Sunwolves, whose win was their first in Singapore.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon