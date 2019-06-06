Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Three potential debutants for injury-hit Stormers v Sunwolves

0 Comments
CAPE TOWN

The injury-hit Stormers have named uncapped winger Edwill van der Merwe in the their starting line-up to face the Sunwolves in a Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday, and have two more potential debutants on the bench.

Former Junior Springbok Van der Merwe takes the place of Seabelo Senatla, who has not recovered from a concussion sustained in last weekend’s 41-22 loss to the Lions.

Flanker Chris Massyn and lock David Meihuizen could also make their first appearances off the bench, the latter gaining an opportunity as Eben Etzebeth sits out with a broken hand.

Dillyn Leyds shifts to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse and Craig Barry takes his place on the right wing.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi returns from injury to start alongside props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe in an all-Springbok front row, while Dan Kriel is at inside centre for Damian de Allende who is rested.

The Stormers are bottom of the South African Conference, but are still in with a chance of making the playoffs if they win their final two games of the regular season – home to the Sunwolves and Sharks.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uniqlo’s Pokémon T-shirt Contest Winners Announced Then Disqualified

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel