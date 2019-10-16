Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Tonga hooker Ngauamo gets seven-week ban for kicking opponent

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tonga hooker Paula Ngauamo has been banned for seven weeks for kicking an opponent in the head during his team's 31-19 win over the United States in their final Pool C match at the Rugby World Cup.

The 29-year-old admitted he had committed foul play to World Rugby's independent Judicial Committee. The decision leaves him unable to play for his club team Agen in France's Top 14 for the duration of the suspension.

Ngauamo was not sanctioned by match officials during the game on Sunday, but the incident was referred to the committee by the citing commissioner.

"The player admitted that he had kicked his opponent in the face," the committee said in a statement. "The committee agreed and applied World Rugby's mandatory minimum mid-range entry point ... This resulted in a starting point of an eight-week suspension.

"Taking into account the mitigating factors ... including the player's early admission and disciplinary record, the committee reduced the eight-week entry point by one week, resulting in a sanction of seven weeks."

Neither team advanced to the knockout stages. Tonga finishing second to the bottom of Pool C with six points from their four matches. The United States came last with no points.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon