Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Two positive drugs tests across English rugby last season

0 Comments
LONDON

There were two positive anti-doping tests out of more than 700 conducted across all levels of rugby in England in the 2016-17 season, with both violations falling outside the professional game, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

The programme carried out 623 tests within the elite game -- including 108 from junior academies -- while 119 were conducted at community level rugby, the seventh annual report of the RFU's anti-doping advisory group said.

The two players in the community game have been banned for four years for using prohibited substances while a third, who tested positive for an illicit drug, was handed a two-year ban.

The report added that a fourth player, whose sample was within the case management process, could be confirmed as an anti-doping violation.

"As a sport, we must remain vigilant and ensure that robust testing and education continue to be at the forefront of our efforts," Richard Bryan, a director at the Rugby Players Association, said in a statement.

Premiership Rugby director Phil Winstanley said the report had highlighted their commitment towards keeping the sport clean at the professional level. "I'm delighted to see that the report yet again has returned a clean bill of health," he said.

All tests were targeted and random both in and out-of-competition.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain