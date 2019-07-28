Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Eagles crush Canada at Pacific Nations Cup

DENVER

The United States crushed Canada 47-19 in a Pacific Nations Cup clash in Colorado on Saturday, the Eagles' final home game before the Rugby World Cup in September.

Hooker Dylan Fawsitt got the scoring started for the Eagles when he made it over the try line on the back of the rolling maul to the delight of the sell out crowd at Infinity Park in Glendale.

Winger and captain Blaine Scully dotted down in the corner for the team's second try after a Will Hooley chip through in the 24th minute and flyhalf AJ MacGinty's place-kicking helped the U.S. to a 20-0 halftime lead.

Canada never seriously threatened after that and lock Ben Landry, centre Gannon Moore, replacement hooker Kapeli Pifeleti and scrumhalf Ruben de Haas all ran in tries in the second half to complete the rout.

The only bad news for the U.S. was a leg injury sustained by lock Nick Civetta in the second half, which forced him to leave the game.

Both teams travel to Fiji for the final two rounds of the tournament, which also includes the Fijians, Samoa, Tonga and Japan.

The victory is the latest indication that rugby is maturing in the U.S. but the team will have their work cut out for them at the World Cup in Japan when they face England, France, Argentina and Tonga in their opening round pool.

Canada have been grouped with world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

