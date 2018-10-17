Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uncapped Morgan, Holmes in Wales squad for November tests

CARDIFF

Wales coach Warren Gatland named uncapped wingers Luke Morgan and Jonah Holmes in his 37-man squad for the autumn internationals against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

Morgan has been in good form for Ospreys with four tries in five matches while Holmes was picked on the back of strong displays for Leicester Tigers last season when he scored 10 tries in 11 games.

"This autumn is the start of a 12-month countdown to the Rugby World Cup and it is a huge opportunity for the players," Gatland said in a statement.

"The players who performed and represented Wales so well in the summer deserve the opportunity again and we are really pleased with the depth we have built across the squad.

"The two uncapped players in Luke and Jonah are both form, back-three players and we are looking forward to seeing them in this environment."

Gatland, who will step down after next year's World Cup, is keen for Wales to build momentum ahead of the tournament in Japan as he looks to end his 12-year stint in charge on a high.

Wales kick off their autumn internationals against Scotland on Nov 3 at the Principality Stadium.

Forwards: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Ellis Jenkins, Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Jonathan Davies, Tyler Morgan, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Steffan Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Jonah Holmes, Luke Morgan, George North, Liam Williams.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

