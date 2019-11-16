Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Wales unchanged for Australia game

TOKYO

Wales coach Warren Gatland has retained the same starting line-up from their opening win over Georgia for Sunday's crunch Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Australia.

Center Hadleigh Parkes will play with strapping on a fractured finger he sustained against the Georgians, while hooker Ken Owens retains his place in the front row despite suffering a slight knee injury in the same match.

There was one change on the bench with centre Owen Watkin, who would probably have replaced Parkes had he been ruled out, coming in for veteran fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

The match at Tokyo Stadium is likely to decide which of the two sides tops the pool.

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Josh Navidi, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6- Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Owen Watkin.

