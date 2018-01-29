Wallabies' Hunt remains stood down after drugs case adjourned

rugby union

Australia utility back Karmichael Hunt will continue to be stood down from rugby after he appeared in court in Brisbane on Monday to face charges of drug possession.

He did not enter a plea and his lawyer requested a three-week adjournment after being provided with new information by the police, local media reported.

"With today's decision by the Brisbane Magistrate's Court to adjourn Karmichael Hunt's case for three-weeks, Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union have confirmed Hunt's voluntary stand-down will continue through to the next scheduled Court hearing on February 19," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

Hunt, 31, was arrested with another man in Brisbane's entertainment district on Dec 30 and charged with possession.

Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union, who hold Hunt's Super Rugby contract, stood the dual international down from all rugby activities until the legal process was completed.

Hunt, who had successful stints in top-flight rugby league and Australian Rules football before crossing to rugby union, made his Wallabies debut at inside centre against Fiji in June.

He signed a two-year contract extension until 2019 last November.

