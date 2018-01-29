Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Wallabies' Hunt remains stood down after drugs case adjourned

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia utility back Karmichael Hunt will continue to be stood down from rugby after he appeared in court in Brisbane on Monday to face charges of drug possession.

He did not enter a plea and his lawyer requested a three-week adjournment after being provided with new information by the police, local media reported.

"With today's decision by the Brisbane Magistrate's Court to adjourn Karmichael Hunt's case for three-weeks, Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union have confirmed Hunt's voluntary stand-down will continue through to the next scheduled Court hearing on February 19," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

Hunt, 31, was arrested with another man in Brisbane's entertainment district on Dec 30 and charged with possession.

Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union, who hold Hunt's Super Rugby contract, stood the dual international down from all rugby activities until the legal process was completed.

Hunt, who had successful stints in top-flight rugby league and Australian Rules football before crossing to rugby union, made his Wallabies debut at inside centre against Fiji in June.

He signed a two-year contract extension until 2019 last November.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo