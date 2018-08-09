Wallabies sign captain Hooper until 2023 World Cup

rugby union

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has signed a five-year contract with Rugby Australia that will keep him in the country until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The 26-year-old flanker has already amassed 82 test caps since making his debut in 2012 and local media reported the contract was worth around A$1.2 million ($883,920) a season.

"I never really thought about going elsewhere or entertaining anything like that," Hooper said in a statement on Friday. "I was really keen to stay in Australia, and keep doing what I can for the Wallabies and the Waratahs.

"I'm not really into contracts and all that back-and-forward, so to know that I'm sorted through to the next World Cup is really comforting."

Hooper's decision is a major boost to the domestic game, which struggles for fans and profile in a crowded sporting marketplace that also includes rugby league, soccer and the indigenous Australian Rules code.

He was eligible to seek a lucrative contract in Europe or Japan and still be available for selection for the Wallabies under "Giteau's law", an exemption to RA's selection policy introduced ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Australia restricts Wallabies selection to those playing domestically but under the exemption, named after former utility back Matt Giteau, players contracted to overseas clubs can be picked if they have earned at least 60 test caps.

"Michael is the type of person that you want to build your team around," RA Chief Executive Raelene Castle said. "He offers so much both on and off the field.

"The length of the deal will be talked about but it's fair reward for a player like Michael.

"He was upfront in signalling that he wanted to commit to Australian Rugby so we couldn't be more pleased to have him remain until at least 2023."

Hooper has been battling a hamstring injury sustained during the test series against Ireland in June and missed the last few weeks of the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby season.

He returned to training with the Wallabies earlier this week and said he expected to be ready for the Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks in Sydney on Aug. 18.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika welcomed Hooper's decision and said the young squad he had picked for the Rugby Championship would be able to learn from him.

"Michael's commitment to Rugby in Australia and to the Wallabies is second to none," Cheika said.

"I know Michael can see the huge amount of young talent in the game that is coming through at the moment and I am sure it's a big part of why he would be committing to a long term deal."

