Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup trophy is blessed by Shinto priests during a ritual at Shimogamo Shrine on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Jack Tarrant
rugby world cup 2019

Webb Ellis Trophy blessed at temple in Kyoto before tour of Japan

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant and Yoko Kono
KYOTO

The Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup trophy was blessed by Shinto monks during a ceremony in Japan's former capital of Kyoto on Monday before the trophy embarks on a tour of the country ahead of the tournament, starting in September.

During Monday's ceremony at the Shimogamo Shrine, monks prayed for a successful tournament, which begins on Sept. 20 when hosts Japan face Russia in Tokyo.

"This is Japanese culture and as a Japanese I felt the courage given at the ceremony," former Japan rugby player and World Cup ambassador Yukio Motoki said at the ceremony.

"Three months to go until the start of the World Cup but thanks to the ceremony I think we will have a good start of the tournament."

Sawatasha, a small shrine within the larger Shimogamo Shrine, holds a special place in the folklore of Japanese rugby, as it is believed to be the site of the first rugby match in Japan's Kansai region.

The match between Third High School and Keio University took place on the horse grounds in front of the shrine and a commemorative stone is now placed at the site to mark the game's first kick.

Kyoto is not one of the 12 host cities for the tournament but Osaka and Kobe - 50 kilometers and 75 kilometers away respectively - are close and fans, who were present at the ceremony on Monday, were keen to be part of the celebrations.

"Unfortunately I can't go but my husband and my son will go to a game in Kobe," said Kyoto resident Naomi Imayoshi, who had come to watch the ceremony. "It is not a Japan game but we are all excited about it."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo