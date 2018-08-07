Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour reaches Taj Mahal

The Webb Ellis Cup, the most coveted prize in rugby, visited the Taj Mahal, Red Fort and India Gate this week as the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour in India continued.

Following a formal welcome by the honourable Sports Minister of India, Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Trophy Tour reached another of the seven wonders of the world; the Taj Mahal. Visited by some of the world’s most influential leaders and high-profile figures, the Webb Ellis Cup is one of few sports trophies to be pictured at the iconic location in India.

The Trophy Tour also visited one of the best-preserved architectural sites in Delhi, the Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage listed site which traces its roots back to the middle of the 17th century, as well as the famous memorial, India Gate.

Players and fans from local clubs and schools in Delhi, as well as member of the wider rugby fraternity, also joined in the excitement of the Trophy Tour taking their chance to see the Webb Ellis Cup up close whilst learning more about the famous silverware and the Rugby World Cup tournament.

This is the trophy’s first visit to India as part of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour which is visiting 18 nations in the countdown to Japan 2019, the first Rugby World Cup to be played in Asia.

The Webb Ellis Cup now moves to Mumbai where it will visit one of the oldest rugby clubs in India, Bombay Gymkhana. To find out more on Bombay Gymkhana click here

