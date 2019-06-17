Rugby World Cup 2019 unveils match ticket designs

The Rugby World Cup 2019 ticket designs were unveiled Monday during a launch event held at the historic Meiji Kinenkan in central Tokyo. Blending the traditional Japanese art form of Musha-e, or Warrior Art, with Rugby World Cup 2019 themed motifs, the three ticket designs capture both the strong sense of tradition and deep spirit of innovation that Japan is famous for.

Familiar to art lovers and fans of Japanese culture around the world, the Musha-e art form captures famous Japanese warriors in the heat of battle, either portrayed in historical battle scenes or in a more folkloric style, fighting against mystical beings and demons. For Rugby World Cup 2019, the fearless warriors are not samurai master swordsmen, but rather rugby players on the field during a Rugby World Cup match as they compete for the honor of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup and claiming the title of world champions.

Delivery of tickets will commence from late July onwards.

Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 Organizing Committee CEO Akira Shimazu said: “These ticket designs are incredibly symbolic for Japanese people and something our international fans are sure to love. They capture perfectly the way in which rugby is viewed here in Japan. The noble warrior, fighting with every inch of their body, mind and spirit is a fitting comparison to the modern, elite rugby player.

“These tickets, along with the specially designed ticket wallet will make for a fine memento for visitors to Rugby World Cup 2019 to treasure for years to come. The sense of excitement fans will feel upon receiving their tickets will only build as we count down the final days until kick-off of this groundbreaking, once-in-a-lifetime Rugby World Cup in Japan.”

The accompanying ticket wallet blends the ancient with the modern by incorporating the striking Rugby World Cup 2019 logo, traditional Japanese cloud motifs and a list of the eight previous winners of Rugby World Cup. The central image within the folder is a reproduction of the famous "Irises at Yatsuhashi" by the Japanese artist Ogata Korin. The piece was painted around 1700 on a traditional folding screen, a style of decorative artwork highly prized in Japan to this day.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added: “Rugby World Cup 2019 is set to be a very special celebration of rugby and Japanese culture. These striking ticket designs do not just symbolise unison of the sport and the host nation, they also symbolise excitement as the receipt of tickets is an incredibly special moment for fans as they build up to Rugby World Cup.”

For fans looking to get their hands on Rugby World Cup tickets, limited quantities are still available via www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets via the Rugby World Cup 2019 Official Resale Service. Opened at the end of May, the service gives fans a safe and secure platform from which to resell Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets at face value for matches they can no longer attend. Details on the official resale service can be found at www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.

Another option for fans looking to secure match tickets is through the Rugby World Cup 2019 Official Supporter Tour and Hospitality programs. Ticket-inclusive travel packages provided through RWC 2019 official travel agents are proving extremely popular, with tickets for some of the most popular matches still available. The prestigious Webb Ellis Suite and private hospitality suites are already sold out; however some great matchday hospitality options are still available. Further details can be found via www.rugbyworldcup.com/supportertours and www.rugbyworldcup.com/hospitality.

When purchasing tickets, fans will be able to opt in and donate to the ChildFund Pass It Back program. In partnership with World Rugby’s Impact Beyond program, Pass It Back inspires positive social change through the delivery of an integrated life-skills and non-contact tag rugby curriculum, educating children and young people in areas of leadership, problem-solving, gender equality, conflict resolution and life preparation. For more details visit www.childfundpassitback.org.

With such exceptional demand for tickets, fans are being urged to buy exclusively from official channels to avoid being let down. For more details visit www.rugbyworldcup.com/buy-official.

