Rugby World Cup 2019 volunteer program ‘Team No-Side’ attracts phenomenal interest

Excitement continues to build throughout Japan ahead of Rugby World Cup 2019 with another major milestone reached following the closing of applications for the RWC 2019 Volunteer Program "Team No-Side."

Over 38,000 people across Japan applied for the 10,000 available volunteer positions, with each of the 12 host cities exceeding their targeted number of applications. This represents a record as the largest number of volunteer applications and the largest volunteer workforce for any Rugby World Cup.

“We are absolutely delighted with the incredible response to our Volunteer Program ‘Team No-Side.’ Having received nearly four times the number of applications compared to the number of positions available is a fantastic achievement,” commented Akira Shimazu Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee President & CEO. “The level of interest in each host city indicates just how enthusiastic people throughout the country are towards the hosting of Rugby World Cup. Our volunteers will be superb ambassadors for both rugby and Japan, welcoming domestic and international fans to a truly special rugby tournament. I extend my sincerest gratitude to all who have applied”

While being uniquely Japanese, the story behind the name "Team No-Side" is drawn from the early history of the game and is something that will resonate with rugby fans and players around the world. In the very early days of rugby, to signify the end of the match the referee would call “No Side” to indicate that no side had the next possession of the ball. The term, now replaced in the modern game with full-time fell out of the global rugby vernacular, with the exception of Japan. The concept of No-Side developed in Japanese rugby to encapsulate the mutual respect, camaraderie and friendship between all players and fans.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Volunteers are the beating heart of Rugby World Cup and this incredible demand to be a Japan 2019 volunteer from people the length and breadth of the nation demonstrates the passion not just to be a part of the tournament, but to proudly showcase the very best of Japanese culture and hospitality. “This demand, coupled with significant ticketing demand reinforces our belief that Rugby World Cup 2019 will be a very special event on and off the field.”

Rugby World Cup 2019 will be the first time the tournament will be held in Asia. Over 400,000 foreign visitors are anticipated to travel to Japan to be a part of this once in a lifetime event. With 48 matches played across 12 host cities stretching from the northern island of Hokkaido, to the southern island of Kyushu, visiting fans will get to experience the amazing regional diversity Japan has to offer while being a part of the world’s premier rugby tournament.

Demand for tickets across the recently completed priority ballot phases was extraordinary with 2.5 million ticket applications. The next opportunity to secure tickets begins on Sept 19 with the opening of the general ticket sales ballot open to the general public. Fans who have been unsuccessful in securing tickets so far are encouraged to keep trying as tickets are still available for all matches and in all categories, across the entire tournament. To increase chances of securing tickets, fans are encouraged to use the traffic-light indicator on the Rugby World Cup ticketing site that clearly shows the level of ticket demand across every match. By choosing matches that are green or amber, fans have a far greater chance of being part of what is shaping up to be a truly once in a lifetime event.

Rugby World Cup 2019 Worldwide Partner MasterCard is offering fans who apply for tickets using their MasterCard the chance to receive a double entry in the ticketing ballot. With such exceptional demand for tickets, fans are being urged to buy exclusively from official channels to avoid being let down. For more details visit www.rugbyworldcup.com/buy-official.

© Rugbyworldcup.com