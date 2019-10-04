Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby World Cup matches have been generally well attended Photo: AFP
rugby world cup 2019

Rugby World Cup hits target of selling 1.8 million tickets

0 Comments
By Filippo MONTEFORTE
TOKYO

Rugby World Cup organizers announced Friday they had hit their target of selling 1.8 million tickets during the tournament but warned fans against touts and falling victim to scams.

Despite fears that crowds might be sparse in Japan, not a traditional rugby nation, fans have turned out in their droves, packing stadiums even for games not involving tournament heavyweights.

World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont said the tournament had "captured the hearts and minds of a nation and the global rugby family" and congratulated the Japanese organized for hitting their milestone.

There are now a "limited" number of tickets available on the official ticketing website, as sponsors and nations hand back some seats, organizers said.

However, there have been "inevitable incidents related to ticket scams, touts selling fake tickets and third-party websites selling tickets unofficially" with some fans who bought seats illegally being denied entry to games.

Such incidents are likely to increase as the pool phase hots up and the tournament enters its knock-out stage, organizers said.

"While tickets remain available, our advice to fans is to only buy through official channels to avoid being disappointed," said Beaumont.

Ticket prices vary widely, from 100,000 yen for the best seats at the final, to 2,000 yen for the cheapest entry to the pool game between USA v Tonga.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Returning to Family Roots: Rumiko Obata on Leading Her Family Sake Brewery

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel