Rugby World Cup mascots call on fans to 'pass it back' and help disadvantaged children in Asia

With just under 100 days to go until the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, World Rugby and ChildFund have announced that the tournament's mascots – Ren-G – are lending their support as ambassadors to ChildFund Pass It Back, a key component of Rugby World Cup 2019’s Impact Beyond legacy program.

Embodying the five values of rugby – integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect – the Rugby World Cup 2019 mascots aim to use their celebrity status for good and are calling on rugby fans around the globe to "pass it back" for disadvantaged children in Asia.

For Ren, who loves the connections that rugby creates, being an Ambassador for ChildFund Pass It Back is an important way to bring people together – the fans around the world, and those children living in developing communities who are facing significant challenges due to poverty.

G loves the fighting spirit and fair play of rugby and believes all children, regardless of their birthplace, should be given an equal opportunity to benefit from the transformative power of sport.

But most importantly, Ren-G feel that being ambassadors for ChildFund Pass It Back is about solidarity. Through their support of ChildFund Pass It Back, they want see everyone share the spirit of rugby and give more children and young people the chance to play, learn and grow.

To date, the ChildFund Pass It Back program has already benefited more than 10,000 children across Asia, with its unique curriculum that integrates tag rugby and life skills learning to help young people in a range of areas including leadership, problem solving, gender equity, conflict resolution and planning for the future. Over 50 per cent of participants are girls and young women.

In an incredible show of solidarity and generosity from the global rugby family, as well as Rugby World Cup 2019’s worldwide commercial partners, a record £1.5 million has been pledged to ChildFund Pass It Back, strongly showcasing rugby’s values. The pledged funds will enable more than 25,000 children and young people from disadvantaged communities across Asia to take part in and benefit from the program.

Ren-G want to increase the number even further, and you can help their efforts by making a donation when purchasing tickets to RWC 2019 which are on sale now at www.tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

More information on ChildFund Pass it Back be found at www.childfundpassitback.org where donations can also be made.

