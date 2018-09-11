Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Rugby World Cup organizers approve ¥53 bil budget for 2019 tournament

TOKYO

The organizing committee of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan revealed Monday a 53.3 billion yen budget to host the tournament, with next week marking a year until it kicks off.

The budget includes about 13.5 billion yen for maintenance of venues and around 12.1 billion yen to manage the tournament, including accommodation and travel expenses for the teams.

The organizers estimate that ticket sales will total around 26 billion yen, or about half of the revenue. The committee originally anticipated ticket sales of around 23 billion yen in a provisional budget last year but increased the figure after seeing steady sales.

A total of 48 matches will be played by 20 participating teams in 12 cities stretching from the northern main island of Hokkaido to the southern main island of Kyushu.

