rugby union

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 looks to inspire youth rugby with Impact Beyond

LONDON

USA Rugby and World Rugby have announced details of the Impact Beyond 2018 program that will see Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 drive a lasting youth participation and fan legacy.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco is the biggest-ever rugby event to be hosted in the USA, bringing together the world’s top men’s and women’s teams over three days of competition on 20-22 July.

The ambitious Impact Beyond 2018 program, announced today at the USA Rugby National Development Summit, will see USA Rugby and its partners deliver a roster of activities focused on youth-engagement, with an emphasis on enjoyment and community values.

Impact Beyond is comprised of a new Let’s Play Rugby curriculum, combining the fun of rugby with the ethics of the sport. The curriculum can be downloaded and shared by all USA Rugby youth programs, available at usarugby.org/impact-beyond. The curriculum looks to educate in three areas; inclusion, cultural appreciation and the skills of rugby.

Impact Beyond strives to accomplish four central goals:

  • Make Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 about more than just the matches
  • Leverage the tournament as means for growing an interest in youth rugby
  • Create and support youth initiatives that can be scaled and replicated in other U.S. markets
  • Highlight the values of rugby to engage, inspire and empower youth

The program will feature a collection of events with Impact Beyond regional youth tournaments taking place in February and April, followed by the Play Rugby USA Bay Area Cup and Youth Inclusion Opening Ceremonies, as part of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in July.

USA Rugby CEO Dan Payne said: “Impact Beyond has a unique opportunity to expand the tournament’s lasting effect, and exponentially build the game’s popularity. Not just in Northern California, but hopefully nationwide.”

The USA is one of the world’s most successful youth mass participation markets with USA Rugby’s Rookie Rugby having attracted more than one million new players in recent years.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “World Rugby welcomes this ambitious and exciting program and I would like to thank USA Rugby for their full and enthusiastic commitment to ensuing that Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 is much more than a successful world-class tournament.

“This is another example of how Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 is on track to be an outstanding tournament for teams, fans and the wider rugby family.”

Tournament organizers hope the globally recognised competition can influence American rugby by creating a positive and sustainable legacy from the event, and directly pass that along to Bay Area youth.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 General Manager Rosie Spaulding said: “We could not be more excited for Impact Beyond to get underway here in the Bay Area. We look forward to getting more youth involved in rugby locally. We hope this program inspires younger generations through its values and fosters future rugby enthusiasts and lifelong friendships from those who participate in the program.”

Tickets are on sale now and further information can be found via the official website at www.rwcsevens.com/tickets.

