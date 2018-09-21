World Rugby advises teams to cover up tattoos at 2019 World Cup in Japan

World Rugby has advised both players and supporters to cover up tattoos during the Japan 2019 World Cup to avoid causing offense to their hosts.
In Japan, tattoos have long been associated with members of yakuza crime syndicates and tattooed visitors can often find themselves banned from gyms and the more traditional hot springs bathhouses known as onsen.
"We have done a lot in the last year or so with the teams to get them to understand that," tournament director Alan Gilpin told the British press before he left for Japan’s one year to go celebrations on Thursday.
"When we raised it a year or so ago, we were probably expecting a frustrated reaction from teams, and there hasn’t been at all. We won’t force any teams to cover up, but they want to because they want to be seen to be respecting the Japanese culture.
"We will make (Japanese) people aware around the facilities that players will use in the country that people with tattoos in a Rugby World Cup context are not part of the yakuza, the Japanese mafia," added Gilpin.
Tattoos are common among players, especially those with Pacific Island heritage, with the likes of All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams, Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor boasting intricate designs on the arms and torsos.
New Zealand Rugby say their players will be made aware of cultural sensitivities before they visit Japan for a Bledisloe Cup test next month and the World Cup next year.
"When any of our teams tour we endeavor to be respectful of the local customs and culture, and this will be no different when we visit Japan both this year and next year," NZR's Nigel Cass told local media.
Education of and engagement with Japan’s culture is being treated with high importance by many teams in the build-up to next year’s showpiece.
The Welsh Rugby Football Union has already run two training camps with Japanese coaches at their training base in Kitakyushu.
England head coach Eddie Jones, who spent four years in charge of the Japanese national team, has told his coaching staff to learn some basic Japanese before the tournament starts.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Jonathan Prin
Lol. Going to wear long sleeves ? I bet not !
Speed
I think Japanese already know a bunch non-Japanese with tattoos aren't part of the yakuza.
MarkX
This has to be one of the stupidest things I have read in a while. Offend their hosts! Come on. This is simple mindedness at its zenith. How many All Blacks belong to a Yakuza group? It is there heritage and history, respect and rejoice in it.
kawabegawa198
Come on, we all know how welcoming the yakuza are to non-Japanese. These players are clearly here to do some business deals with the yaks. The rugby is just a side-show.
Do the hustle
I’d like to know how they are going to cover facial tattoos.
Japanese are offended by tattoos because of their connection with the yakuza. So, if they see a 200 kilo Mauro with tattoos they will be afraid because of his tattoos? What a load of crap! They’ll be afraid because his hands are big enough to squash their head like a melon.
Japan always has issues when foreign countries tell them what to do, but they have no qualms in telling other countries’ people what to do. It is 2018 and most tattooed Japanese have nothing to do with the yakuza. This recoendation is nothing more than Japan trying to bully other countries.
J-Dake
Maybe those easily offended by skin art need to cover their precious eyes instead.
marcelito
This is nonsense .
We will make (Japanese) people aware around the facilities that players will use in the country that people with tattoos in a Rugby World Cup context are not part of the yakuza, the Japanese mafia," added Gilpin.
Im sure the locals will figure out that a bunch of foreign looking players are not local yakuza members.
Maybe time for Japan to realize its 2018 and lots of foreigners have tatooes so maybe its time to become a bit more open minded about the tatoo equals yakuza stigma.
Peeping_Tom
Japan badmouthing must be ingrained into some people's DNA.
This has got nothing to do with:
"Japan always has issues when foreign countries tell them what to do, but they have no qualms in telling other countries’ people what to"; "This recoendation is nothing more than Japan trying to bully other countries.";j or "Maybe time for Japan to realize its 2018 and lots of foreigners have tatooes so maybe its time to become a bit more open minded"!!!!
THIS IS AN ADVISE COMING FROM THE WORLD RUGBY, namely tournament Director Alan Gilpin.
This is nothing to do with Japan.
Jeeezus!"
2( +2 / -0 )
goldorak
@ppl having a go at Japan, the request/'suggestion' comes from WR's dinosaurs, not Japan itself.
SaikoPhysco
Great move by the World Rugby Assoc.! I love it. It is reverse psychology. By announcing that they will be considerate of Japan's attitude towards tattoos they are highlighting the idiotic law in the first place.
techall
Many of the foreign players in Japanese baseball have tats, that doesn't seem to bother anyone.
I don't know who initiated this but I think it would be sufficient to just notify the players that they may be denied admittance to some Japanese traditional venues because of tats and to accept it.