Brumbies beat Reds after Chiefs snatch victory

rugby union

By Toshifumi KITAMURA

The ACT Brumbies got their season back on track with a 45-21 win over the Queensland Red on Saturday

The Reds looked headed for an easy victory against the misfiring Brumbies when they dominated possession in the first 30 minutes in Canberra and shot to a 15-0 lead.

However, the Brumbies notched their third win from six outings this year by running in the last six tries of the match to secure a bonus point as the Reds imploded.

The Reds, who beat the Brumbies in week three, dominated the game until Folau Fainga'a scored the home side's opening try after a driving maul against the run of play in the 27th minute.

That was the turning point. Isireli Naisarani added their second try in the 34th, and the Brumbies remarkably could have been in front at the break, with a second Fainga'a try denied by the video referee when he was ruled to have touched the side line with his foot as he dived over in the corner.

That meant the Reds led 18-12 at half-time but they did not fire a shot thereafter.

Chance Peni, Rory Arnold, Naisarani, Sam Carter and David Pocock added further tries for the Brumbies in the second half as Australia's only finalist in 2017 took total control.

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano said they reaped the rewards of sticking to their game plan after the tardy start.

"We made it tough early but proud of the boys to really stick it out," he said. "It was real sloppy from us at the start."

© 2018 AFP