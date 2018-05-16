Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spanish players surround the referee during the match with Belgium which sparked an earlier furore during World Cup qualifying Photo: BELGA/AFP/File
rugby world cup 2019

Russia qualifies for Rugby World Cup as Spain, Romania and Belgium disqualified

0 Comments
By LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ
PARIS

Russia has been awarded a place at the 2019 World Cup in Japan after World Rugby sensationally disqualified Spain, Romania and Belgium, the rugby union international governing body said on Tuesday.

Russia had finished third in European qualifying for the World Cup but heads to the tournament after Romania, who originally won the section, second-placed Spain and fourth-placed Belgium were all docked points for fielding ineligible players.

"World Rugby notes the outcome of the independent disputes committee review into matters relating to the 2017 and 2018 Rugby Europe Championship, competitions that doubled as a Rugby World Cup 2019 qualification event," said a statement issued on Tuesday.

"In line with the decision, Russia will qualify for Rugby World Cup 2019 as Europe 1, joining Ireland, Scotland, Japan and the play-off winner in Pool A, while Germany will progress to the European play-off with Portugal, subject to the appeals process."

The controversy kicked off when Spain's rugby federation (FER) demanded a rematch of their loss to Belgium, which ultimately allowed Romania to qualify at their expense for next year's showpiece in Japan.

The FER pointed to several errors by the referee, Romanian Vlad Iordachescu, during an 18-10 defeat in Brussels in which the official had to be protected from irate Spanish players as he left the field.

World Rugby set up a disputes committee to examine Spain's complaints.

But instead of vilifying the Spaniards, the committee revealed that Spain, Belgium and Romania had all fielded ineligible players during qualifying matches for the World Cup.

Subsequently, Spain were docked 40 points with Romania and Belgium penalised 30 each -- five points for every match in which an ineligible player appeared.

It meant that Russia won the group despite winning only half of their eight qualification matches, while Germany who lost six of theirs, were second and head into the play-offs.

All three sanctioned teams were fined from £50,000 to £125,000.

World Rugby said it is "extremely disappointed with the unfortunate and avoidable events" and added: "Regulation 8 covering eligibility is essential to maintaining the unique characteristics and culture of elite competitions between unions, and the integrity of international matches depends on strict adherence to eligibility criteria set out in the regulation.

"The committee's decision and findings clearly demonstrate issues with the processes adopted by some of the participating unions relating to the eligibility of players as well as the delivery and organisation of the Rugby Europe Championship."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Cities

Hofu

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Stylish (And Sometimes Flirty) Ways To Wear Uniqlo’s Classic White Shirt

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Why I Relocated to Nagano from the Big City

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Exhibitions To Catch This Summer In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Cities

Shimonoseki

GaijinPot Travel