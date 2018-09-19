RWC 2019 tickets back on sale as general public application period opens

Tickets for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan are back on sale after the global window opened today for general public ticket applications.

The general ticket application period which runs until 23:59 JST on Nov 12, is the first opportunity for anyone who is not a member of a priority group to apply for tickets via www.tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. All applicants will need to set-up or already have a ticketing account accessed via the same website.

With applications outstripping supply for the priority phases run to date, fans are urged to use the traffic light indicator on the ticketing website to give themselves the best-possible chance of securing tickets. Tickets are available for all categories and all fixtures across the entire tournament.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “It is very encouraging to see such strong demand for tickets during the early sales phases. The level of interest creates a great sense of momentum going in to the general public ticket sales period starting today. Fans across the world will have the opportunity to get their hands on match tickets across all 48 fixtures in what promises to be a very special Rugby World Cup."

Rugby World Cup 2019 will be the first time the tournament will be held in Asia and is on-track to deliver a strong and lasting participation and audience legacy for rugby in the host nation and across the world's most populous and youthful continent.

Akira Shimazu, Rugby World Cup 2019 organizing committee President and CEO, said: “Demand for Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets has been incredibly strong with more than 70 per cent of the available inventory sold during the initial sales ballots that ran until June this year. However, with additional tickets now available, there is a great opportunity to secure tickets to all matches and be a part of what will be a wonderful Rugby World Cup tournament and a once in a lifetime opportunity for Japan.”

“We’ve seen the highest demand for matches featuring the host nation Japan, world champions New Zealand, as well as Ireland and England, with interest across the knockout stages also incredibly strong. However, there are many great fixtures for which match tickets are still readily available, so my message to those fans who have not yet been successful is to apply again in this upcoming ballot. We want to ensure that we welcome as many fans as possible to this once in a lifetime tournament.”

Fans will be able to opt-in and donate to the ChildFund Pass It Back program. In partnership with World Rugby’s Impact Beyond program, Pass It Back inspires positive social change through the delivery of an integrated life-skills and non-contact tag rugby curriculum, educating children and young people in areas of leadership, problem-solving, gender equality, conflict resolution and life preparation. For more details visit www.childfundpassitback.org.

Fans can also secure tickets via the official travel and hospitality programs. Further details can be found at www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.

With such exceptional demand for tickets, fans are being urged to buy exclusively from official channels to avoid being let down. For more details visit www.rugbyworldcup.com/buy-official.

