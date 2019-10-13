Tonga beats U.S. 31-19

Tonga beat the United States 31-19 Sunday to avoid finishing last in Pool C, helped by a farewell try from retiring captain Siale Piutau.

Piutau scored Tonga's third try with just under 20 minutes to go. Fullback Telusa Veainu skipped in to dive on a chip through after the final gong to seal victory.

U.S. flanker Tony Lamborn's score up against the post with three minutes to go closed the gap to five points and made it interesting. Tonga went back down the other end and Veainu sealed it.

The Tongans leave Japan with a win and avoid a sixth straight loss at Rugby World Cups, which would have been a Tonga record.

The U.S. didn't avoid a 10th straight defeat, which equals its worst run at the Rugby World Cup.

Before kickoff, the U.S. and Tongan players stood in silence with heads bowed in a moment's silence for those affected by Typhoon Hagibis. The powerful typhoon ripped through parts of Japan's eastern Pacific coast on Saturday, bringing damaging winds, torrential rain and flooding, leaving at least 19 people dead and more than a dozen missing.

Tonga should have won by more in Osaka and left at least five tries out there at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, four of them missed in the first half.

They got four tries anyway through loosehead prop Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, centers Malietoa Hingano and Piutau, and fullback Veainu.

The U.S. led 12-7 at halftime through a quick double by replacement back Mike Te'o despite conceding twice as many meters as the Tongans and missing 31 tackles in the first 40.

