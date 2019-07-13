Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sam Cane to lead All Blacks against Argentina

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Flanker Sam Cane will captain the All Blacks in their opening Rugby Championship test against Argentina next week in the absence of Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock who are being rested.

Cane takes up the captaincy in his first test since he suffered a broken neck in a match against South Africa in October.

He has captained the All Blacks twice before, against Namibia at the 2015 World Cup and against Italy in 2016.

Regular captain Read and his usual understudy Whitelock are among members of the Crusaders team who are being rested after playing in the Super Rugby final.

Three Crusaders players will travel to Argentina: newcomers Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece and one-cap All Black George Bridge.

Center Sonny Bill Williams will also travel, though he is not expected to play against the Pumas because of a hamstring injury.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

