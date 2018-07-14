Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Samoa qualifies for 2019 Rugby World Cup

0 Comments
HEIDELBERG, Germany

Samoa qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup after beating Germany 42-28 for a second time in their playoff on Saturday.

Samoa won the first leg 66-15 in Apia two weeks ago, making qualification on aggregate virtually inevitable.

Germany was competitive at home, leading by one point at halftime and by seven until the 69th minute when Samoa fullback Ah See Tuala crossed and converted for a 28-28 tie.

Six minutes later, right wing Ed Fidow walked in his second try of the match for 33-28. Tuala sprinted in his second try in the 80th, converting that and Samoa's five other tries for a personal haul of 22 points.

Samoa will join Ireland, Scotland, Japan, and Russia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September-October next year.

The Samoans have played at the last seven Rugby World Cups, and their best result was the quarterfinals at their first two in 1991 and 1995.

Germany still has a chance to qualify for the first time, advancing to the repechage in November in Marseille, where it will play off against Canada, Hong Kong, and the runner-up in the ongoing Africa Gold Cup. The winner will fill the 20th and last qualifying berth.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining