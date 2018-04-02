Newsletter Signup Register / Login
La Rochelle players pictured after the final whistle at the European Champions Cup quarter final against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, south west Wales, on March 30, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Scarlets to probe allegations of racist abuse in La Rochelle clash

By Geoff CADDICK
LONDON

European Champions Cup semifinalists Scarlets are to probe allegations fans racially abused players from La Rochelle with monkey noises during their 29-17 quarterfinal win over the French side last Friday, the region announced.

Scarlets, reaching their first European Cup semi-final in 11 years, became the first Welsh side to reach the last four of European club rugby's premier competition since Cardiff Blues in 2009.

The club is now set to investigate following allegations, made by fans on social media, that some Scarlets fans targeted La Rochelle with monkey noises and racist remarks.

Scarlets -- who will will play favourites Leinster at Lansdowne Road on the weekend of April 21/22 -- issued a statement saying they had launched an inquiry into the claims.

"An investigation will be undertaken to understand the full facts and background of the incident before commenting further," said Scarlets.

"We have a proud history of being a family club and events such as this are completely unacceptable."

Although stewards -- who are provided by an outside contractor -- are believed to have heard the abuse in the first-half it continued in the second period.

The abuse was brought to the region's attention through online postings by other fans.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

