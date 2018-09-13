Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland and Saracens star Duncan Taylor has been ruled out for the season Photo: AFP
rugby union

Scotland star Taylor ruled out for the season

LONDON

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor faces a race against time to be fit for next year's World Cup after being ruled out for the season following knee surgery.

Taylor ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and posterior cruciate ligament during a Saracens reserve game against Exeter on September 3.

The 29-year-old is not expected to be back until June after the operation, with only limited game-time opportunities before Scotland's World Cup opener against Ireland on September 22 in Japan.

It is the latest setback for Taylor, who endured concussion issues last season and has also undergone two ankle surgeries.

"Duncan is out for the season and won't be back until June," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said. "It's a huge blow. He's obviously had a poor year injury-wise. With the head injury he was never sure when he was coming back or when he was going to feel good. It's cruel for one of the most popular players in the squad. It's just one of those things. We just need to support him as best as we can. I'm optimistic he'll be back for the World Cup. All things going equal he'll be back in June which gives him time. I'm sure he'll be in contention."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

