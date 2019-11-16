Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland players are aiming for a bonus-point win against Russia Photo: AFP
rugby world cup 2019

Scots eye Russian springboard to Japan showdown at World Cup

0 Comments
By Luke PHILLIPS
HAMAMATSU

Scotland are targeting a bonus-point victory, and nothing less, over Russia on Wednesday to set up a Pool A showdown with hosts Japan for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Coach Gregor Townsend made wholesale changes to the team that beat Samoa 34-0 last week, bringing in 14 players as he attempts to manage his 31-strong squad with only a four-day turnover before the game against Japan, in Yokohama on Sunday.

"We've got two big games coming up," said Townsend. "We've had a long rest into this game."

Russia, ranked 20th in the world, have suffered three defeats in their three pool games, going down to Japan (30-10), Samoa (34-9) and Ireland (35-0) to end any slim hopes they had of progressing to the last eight.

But Townsend warned that they were expecting a tough battle in Shizuoka, highlighting Russia's strengths as their improved defense and fitness, solid scrum and territorial kicking game.

"It's their last game, they'll throw everything into this," said the ex-Scotland and British and Irish Lions fly-half. "We're expecting as good a performance as they gave against Ireland, or better."

Scotland capitulated 27-3 in their campaign opener against Ireland but rebounded to beat Samoa 34-0 to set up these two games crucial to escaping from the pool.

And an injury-time fourth try that gifted Japan, shock 19-12 victors over Ireland, a bonus point against Samoa set up the do-or-die showdown against the Scots, should the latter not mess up against Russia.

"We have to win our next two games to qualify," was Townsend's blunt assessment. "If we don't get a bonus-point win, it's all the more difficult... If we don't get a win, we're out of the tournament."

Scotland's openside flanker Fraser Brown said there were "no two bigger games with what's on the line".

"You're playing for a place in the knock-out stage of the World Cup."

Brown said the turnaround would be tough between games, but insisted the focus was solely on Russia.

"You can't hide away from the fact that it's difficult to play two test matches in four days," said Brown. "But you have to get on with it, get your head in it, get ready for Russia and as soon as that game against Russia is finished, we'll have to get prepared properly in the time we have for Japan."

Meanwhile, Russia's Welsh coach Lyn Jones has made four changes from the team that battled well despite defeat by Ireland.

"We appreciate how difficult a victory would be, but Scottish people are not different from everybody else," Jones said. "They are human beings who are fallible when put under pressure. It's for us just to bring a little bit extra to our game."

Russia captain Vasily Artemyev, who has become a popular figure in Japan thanks to his bushy mustache, never-say-die attitude and thick Irish accent -- the latter thanks to being schooled in Ireland, said Scotland were similar to the Irish, with dominant half-backs who look to control the game.

"We will try to do better as we improve with every game at this tournament," the full-back said. "We'll try to improve more and to create problems for Scotland's defense and put their attacks under pressure."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Small: Tips For Creating A Sustainable Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Autumn-Flavored Japanese Donuts That You’ll Fall In Love With

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining