Innovative rules: Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest's new rugby competition Photo: AFP
rugby union

Seven-point power try, fast scrums in new rugby competition

PERTH, Australia

A new World Series Rugby competition will introduce power tries worth seven points, faster scrums, quick lineouts, and more substitutions when it kicks off on Friday in Australia.

After Perth team Western Force were dumped when Super Rugby contracted to 15 teams this season, billionaire mining tycoon Andrew Forrest devised a seven-match competition which he says will evolve into a six-team Indo-Pacific Rugby Championship next year.

The experimental tournament will pioneer game changes, announced in Perth this week, designed to keep spectators entertained by free-flowing, high-scoring rugby.

A power try worth seven points, with a conversion adding two points, will be awarded when the play is initiated from within the try scoring team's own 22-metre area and there is no break in continuity of possession by the scoring team.

There will be a one-minute time limit on scrums to encourage quick decision-making and faster line-outs which can take place as soon as the throwing team is ready -- they do not have to wait for opponents or referee.

Teams will also be able to make up to 12 substitutions during a game, as opposed to the current eight.

World Series Rugby kicks off on Friday with a clash between Western Force and Fiji Warriors in Perth.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

