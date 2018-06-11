Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa had to win the Paris Sevens in order to overhaul Fiji to retain their World Series crown Photo: AFP
rugby union

South Africa win Paris Sevens to pip Fiji for World Series

0 Comments
By GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
PARIS

South Africa dramatically retained their overall World Sevens Series title by beating England in the final of the last of 10 tournaments on Sunday.

The Blitzboks' 24-14 victory in Paris ensured they overhauled Fiji in the overall standings by 182 to 180 points.

It was only their second tournament victory out of 10 in the 2017/18 season compared to Fiji's five -- including the last four in a row -- but South Africa's consistency in reaching at least the semi-finals of every event proved decisive.

England's 19-17 victory over Fiji in the quarter-finals -- thanks to a stunning winning try at the end of a 26-pass move -- was crucial despite the Pacific Islanders bouncing back to claim fifth place with a 28-7 win over the United States.

In the final Werner Kok opened the scoring for the Boks before the English went ahead through scores from Oliver Lindsay-Hague and Dan Norton.

A Ryan Oosthuizen try levelled matters at 14-14 before Dewald Human got South Africa's third and a Justin Geduld penalty secured the win.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo