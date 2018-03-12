Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Spain have 2019 Rugby World Cup in their sights

0 Comments
LONDON

King Felipe VI of Spain was among a bumper 15,753 crowd in Madrid as Los Leones recorded an emphatic 84-10 win over Germany Sunday to take another step closer towards automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2019.

Following their second highest score in test rugby, Spain will head into the final round of Rugby Europe Championship 2018 fixtures knowing that victory over Belgium in Brussels on Saturday will secure them the Europe 1 spot in Pool A in Japan.

Romania, the only other team in the Rugby Europe Championship still in contention to qualify for Japan 2019, ran out 62-12 winners over Belgium to keep the pressure on Los Leones. That win means Romania still sit top of the region's RWC 2019 qualification standings with 29 points, three more than Spain who, unlike their rivals, still have one eligible match to play in the race for the Europe 1 spot.

If Spain triumph over Belgium then Romania will face a play-off against Rugby Europe Trophy 2017 champions Portugal with the winner to tackle Samoa home and away in June for the Play-off Winner spot in Pool A.

© Rugbyworldcup.com

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In The City (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hamamatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen