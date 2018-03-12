Spain have 2019 Rugby World Cup in their sights

King Felipe VI of Spain was among a bumper 15,753 crowd in Madrid as Los Leones recorded an emphatic 84-10 win over Germany Sunday to take another step closer towards automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2019.

Following their second highest score in test rugby, Spain will head into the final round of Rugby Europe Championship 2018 fixtures knowing that victory over Belgium in Brussels on Saturday will secure them the Europe 1 spot in Pool A in Japan.

Romania, the only other team in the Rugby Europe Championship still in contention to qualify for Japan 2019, ran out 62-12 winners over Belgium to keep the pressure on Los Leones. That win means Romania still sit top of the region's RWC 2019 qualification standings with 29 points, three more than Spain who, unlike their rivals, still have one eligible match to play in the race for the Europe 1 spot.

If Spain triumph over Belgium then Romania will face a play-off against Rugby Europe Trophy 2017 champions Portugal with the winner to tackle Samoa home and away in June for the Play-off Winner spot in Pool A.

