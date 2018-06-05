Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa's Bismarck Du Plessis, pictured March 2018, and Francois Steyn missed training and will not be present for the first Test against England Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Springboks Steyn, Du Plessis out of first England Test

0 Comments
By SYLVAIN THOMAS
JOHANNESBURG

France-based South Africans Bismarck du Plessis and Francois Steyn will not play in the first Test against England as they have missed squad training, coach Rassie Erasmus said Monday.

He said they will be considered for the other two internationals as England seek to win a series in South Africa for the first time at the sixth attempt.

Inside center Steyn and hooker Du Plessis were part of the Montpellier team beaten by Castres last Saturday in the French Top 14 final and have not arrived in South Africa.

"They (Francois and Bismarck) will not be considered for action this week," Erasmus told reporters, referring to the first Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg Saturday. "It would not be fair on them as they have not trained with the other guys and it would not be fair on the guys who have been part of the squad up to now."

With Steyn out of contention, Damian de Allende is set to start at inside center, with Lukhanyo Am his probable midfield partner. The absence of Du Plessis leaves Bongi Mbonambi, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Akker van der Merwe as the hooker options for Erasmus.

Mbonambi was the understudy last season to Malcolm Marx, who has been sidelined for the England series by injury. Experienced Ralepelle started in a 22-20 loss to Wales in Washington last Saturday and Van der Merwe won his first cap off the bench.

After Johannesburg, South Africa play England at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 16 and at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on June 23. The Springboks have won three and drawn two of the five previous series against the Red Rose in South Africa, winning eight Tests and losing two.

In the weekly World Rugby rankings released Monday, England remained third and South Africa fell one place to seventh.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo