Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Recalled: Australia's Bernard Foley Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Struggling Australia recall Foley, switch Beale as wooden spoon looms

0 Comments
By MICHAEL BRADLEY
SALTA, Argentina

Embattled Australia have recalled fly-half Bernard Foley and shifted Kurtley Beale to centre for their final Rugby Championship match in Argentina Saturday.

After starting in the first two matches of the southern hemisphere competition against New Zealand, Foley was ditched in favor of Beale.

The experiment began with a win over South Africa in Brisbane, but subsequent losses at home to Argentina and away to South Africa have led to a change of heart by coach Michael Cheika. Australian media had predicted a change at fly-half, speculating that Foley or inside centre Matt Toomua would get the nod.

With Beale switching to inside center, Toomua is relegated to the bench despite being the leading Wallaby scorer in the Championship with 21 points.

The rest of the team that started a 23-12 loss to South Africa last Saturday have been given a vote of confidence by under-fire Cheika. Australia, runners-up to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup, are experiencing a disastrous season with six defeats in eight tests. Failing at home to Argentina last month demoted the Wallabies to seventh in the world rankings for the first time.

There have been public and media calls for Cheika, who took charge four years ago, to quit or be sacked. Reports have said former star scrum-half George Gregan could be added to the coaching staff as Australia seek a change of fortune less than a year before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The match with Argentina at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in northwestern city Salta will decide which team suffers the humiliation of finishing last.

Argentina have eight points from five matches and Australia five so the South Americans will remain third provided they do not lose.

Australia (15-1)

Dane Haylett-Petty; Israel Folau, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; David Pocock, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan; Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda; Taniela Tupou, Folau Faingaa, Scott Sio

Replacements (one to be omitted): Tolu Latu, Sekope Kepu, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rory Arnold, Caleb Timu, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Tom Banks

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tokyo National Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sport Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Cities

Matsushiro

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Truly Scary Japanese Horror Anime to Set the Mood for Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Travel

This Bud’s for You: Tap into Japan’s Craft Beer Scene

GaijinPot Blog