Reds stage 2nd-half comeback to beat Sunwolves

Jamie Booth of Sunwolves is tackled by Reds during their Super Rugby match in Tokyo, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

rugby union

Flyhalf Hamish Stewart kicked a last-minute penalty goal to give the Queensland Reds a 34-31 win Saturday over the Sunwolves for the Australian side's first win of the Super Rugby season.

The Reds overcame a 16-point deficit at halftime thanks to three tries in 10 minutes and four in the second half.

Brandon Paenga-Amosa scored two of the Queensland tries.

Before the match at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, players from both teams linked arms in a circle for a silent tribute to the 49 victims of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shootings on Friday.

