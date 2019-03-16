Reds stage 2nd-half comeback to beat Sunwolves

Flyhalf Hamish Stewart kicked a last-minute penalty goal to give the Queensland Reds a 34-31 win Saturday over the Sunwolves for the Australian side's first win of the Super Rugby season.
The Reds overcame a 16-point deficit at halftime thanks to three tries in 10 minutes and four in the second half.
Brandon Paenga-Amosa scored two of the Queensland tries.
Before the match at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, players from both teams linked arms in a circle for a silent tribute to the 49 victims of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shootings on Friday.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
