Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Tahiti loses World Cup qualifier over ineligible players

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Tahiti's 13-9 win over Cook Islands in a Rugby World Cup qualifier has been overturned because Tahiti used two ineligible players, meaning Cook Islands will proceed to the next round of qualifying for next year's tournament in Japan.

World Rugby said in a statement Friday that following a request from the Cook Islands Rugby Union, it investigated claims that the Tahiti Rugby Union had used the ineligible players during the match in Rarotonga on Aug. 4, 2017.

It said independent judicial officer Tim Gresson of New Zealand determined that the Tahiti Rugby Union had breached regulations because both players had no family ties to Tahiti or had fulfilled three-year residency requirements to make them eligible to play.

With Cook Islands declared the winner, they will now play the winner of the Asia Rugby Championship in the Cook Islands on June 30, and the return leg on July 7.

Malaysia, South Korea and Hong Kong will play in the Asia Rugby Championship, a four-match round-robin tournament ending in early June.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Good Morning! This School Ritual Could Be the Key to a Great Day

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo