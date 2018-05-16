Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England rugby coach Eddie Jones Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Three men fined over abuse of England rugby coach Eddie Jones

0 Comments
LONDON

Three men have been fined after they hurled foul-mouthed abuse at England head coach Eddie Jones following Scotland's Calcutta Cup triumph in February.

Footage released online showed a group approaching the 58-year-old for a photograph as he left a Manchester railway station to get into a waiting car before the atmosphere turned sour, with expletives hurled at Jones.

Three men from Edinburgh all pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening abusive words and behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Fines ranged from £105 ($142) to £140 and all three were ordered to pay court costs of £115 each.

Sentencing the trio at Manchester magistrates' court, chairman of the bench Joe Bangudu said: "This was a short-lived but disgraceful incident. Your language, although described by your defence as industrial, we think was vile and therefore unacceptable directed to anybody."

Carl Miles, prosecuting, said Jones was travelling on the train a day after his team's loss in the Six Nations fixture. On the journey were a number of rugby fans including the defendants, who had not been to the game at Murrayfield, which took place on February 24.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media and the defendants voluntarily attended police stations following a media appeal for information.

A fourth defendant pleaded not guilty to the same offence and will go on trial on August 10.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mochi Mochi Nippon! All You Need to Know about Japan’s Ubiquitous Rice Cakes

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

An Invitation To Azuma Odori: Tokyo’s Most Authentic Geisha Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Exhibitions To Catch This Summer In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku