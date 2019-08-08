Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira, pictured in June 2018, is among the Springboks players promoted as the team seeks a bonus-point win in Argentina Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Springboks change front row for Pumas

0 Comments
By MARCO LONGARI
BUENOS AIRES

South Africa have changed their entire front row as they seek a bonus-point win in Argentina Saturday that would clinch their first Rugby Championship title.

Props Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane and hooker Bongi Mbonambi have been promoted with Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx benched.

The changes for the Salta test are the continuation of a rotational system with Mtawarira, Mbonambi and Nyakane beginning in a home win over Australia last month.

Kitshoff, Marx and Malherbe began the drawn test away to World Cup trophy-holders New Zealand the following weekend.

There are no other alterations to the matchday 23 as the Springboks seek to win a competition that has been dominated by New Zealand with six titles while Australia came first once.

"This test is a good opportunity for Bongi and Trevor to start next to the 'Beast', who has a wealth of experience from playing more than 100 tests," said coach Rassie Erasmus.

"We all know about the massively difficult forward threat of Argentina," he said of opponents who have recalled fit-again hooker Agustin Creevy for the test.

"However, they are also a clever side with skill and pace out wide so we will have to be alert on defence right until the final whistle. The Pumas are a very difficult team to play at home and they will be fired up for this one in front of their passionate crowd in Salta," warned Erasmus.

Northwestern city Salta has hosted the teams three times with the Springboks winning twice and the Pumas once.

South Africa lead the Rugby Championship with seven points after two rounds, New Zealand have six, Australia four and Argentina two.

Traditionally a two-round competition, it has been reduced to a single round this year because the Rugby World Cup kicks off on Sept 20 in Japan.

South Africa are in Pool B with defending champions New Zealand, Italy, Canada and Namibia while Argentina will face England, France, Tonga and the United States in Pool C.

South Africa (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith; Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, François Steyn, Jesse Kriel

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo